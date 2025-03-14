Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel reduced its position in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 21,668 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Orion were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Orion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of Orion by 1,578.7% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 4,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Orion by 1,112.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 8,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Orion in the third quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Orion in the third quarter valued at $190,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OEC shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Orion from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Orion from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Orion Stock Down 2.6 %

Orion stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $719.79 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.05. Orion S.A. has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $26.05.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $434.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.03 million. Orion had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 2.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orion S.A. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0207 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Orion’s payout ratio is 10.67%.

Insider Activity at Orion

In related news, VP Carlos Quinones acquired 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $43,131.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 79,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,705.14. The trade was a 4.32 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Orion Profile

(Free Report)

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.