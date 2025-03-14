Insider Buying: Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Insider Acquires 42,500 Shares of Stock

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Free Report) insider John Abernethy bought 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.77 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,682.50 ($20,555.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83, a quick ratio of 69.47 and a current ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market cap of $117.02 million, a P/E ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Clime Capital’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

