Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Cut to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Up 2.0 %

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

LIF stock opened at C$29.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$30.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of C$28.40 and a 52 week high of C$33.97.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation is a Canadian corporation. The company generates all of its revenue from its equity investment in Iron Ore Company of Canada, (IOC) and its IOC royalty and commission interests. IOC operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from LIORC.

