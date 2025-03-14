Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Bonterra Energy had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 10.03%.

OTCMKTS BNEFF opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $92.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60. Bonterra Energy has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $5.28.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta.

