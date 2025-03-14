Lbp Am Sa Acquires 10,320 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Lbp Am Sa lifted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 215,810 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 10,320 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in DexCom were worth $16,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in DexCom by 266.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 337 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in DexCom by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $181,641.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,526 shares in the company, valued at $7,259,244.66. This trade represents a 2.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $2,899,230.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,037 shares in the company, valued at $27,727,505.67. The trade was a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,083 shares of company stock worth $3,826,604 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Baird R W raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.82.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM stock opened at $68.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $142.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.87.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. On average, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

