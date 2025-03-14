Lbp Am Sa Buys 44,823 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Lbp Am Sa boosted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 404,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,823 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Xylem were worth $46,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 3,887.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

Xylem Trading Down 1.6 %

Xylem stock opened at $120.92 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.26 and a 52 week high of $146.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

