Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.19), Zacks reports. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 7.23%.

Lifeway Foods Stock Down 5.4 %

Lifeway Foods stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.39. Lifeway Foods has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $28.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.84 million, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,579.33. The trade was a 36.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,034 shares of company stock worth $2,797,217. Insiders own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Featured Articles

