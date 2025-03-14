National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Declares $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.515 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%.

National Fuel Gas has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 55 consecutive years. National Fuel Gas has a payout ratio of 25.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect National Fuel Gas to earn $7.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 1.3 %

NFG stock opened at $74.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $50.44 and a 52-week high of $76.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -533.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Argus raised shares of National Fuel Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.67.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Stories

