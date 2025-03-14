Insider Buying: Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) CFO Acquires 2,800 Shares of Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Wayne Hobbs bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $38,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,190.60. This represents a 6.04 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Delek US Trading Up 1.6 %

DK stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $33.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average is $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $911.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.01). Delek US had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Delek US’s payout ratio is -11.54%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DK shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Delek US from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Delek US by 76.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after buying an additional 209,474 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Delek US by 4.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,368,000 after buying an additional 63,502 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US during the fourth quarter worth $565,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,782,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

