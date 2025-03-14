RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 10,354 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 343,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,354 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 105,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 34,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BWX stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $23.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average is $22.07.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

