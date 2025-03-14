Sandra Birkensleigh Buys 5,230 Shares of MyState Limited (ASX:MYS) Stock

MyState Limited (ASX:MYS – Get Free Report) insider Sandra Birkensleigh bought 5,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.82 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,978.60 ($12,565.16).

MyState Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $509.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Get MyState alerts:

MyState Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. MyState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.14%.

About MyState

MyState Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, trustee, and managed fund products and services in Australia. The company operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers personal and commercial lending, mortgage lending, savings and investment, and insurance products; and wealth management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MyState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MyState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.