Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 860 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTES. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,304,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTES stock opened at $100.55 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.29 and a twelve month high of $101.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.79.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2289 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

