Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $1.38 Million Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,045,822,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $241.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.41 and a beta of 0.39. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $141.98 and a one year high of $304.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.02 and its 200-day moving average is $260.44.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALNY. StockNews.com upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.26.

In related news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 663 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total value of $169,204.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,862.41. This trade represents a 4.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 1,213 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $309,521.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,802,989.42. This trade represents a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,958,097. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

