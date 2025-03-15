4,634 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments purchased a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,634 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in HP by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in HP by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 625,831 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $20,421,000 after buying an additional 161,559 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in HP by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 782,845 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $25,545,000 after buying an additional 151,292 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in HP by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,128 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average of $34.42. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $39.80.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. HP’s payout ratio is 41.37%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Barclays boosted their target price on HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.14.

In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,277 shares in the company, valued at $204,002.50. This represents a 63.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

