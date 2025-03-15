United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Down 39.4% in February

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the February 13th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United-Guardian by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in United-Guardian by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 10,466 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United-Guardian in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in United-Guardian in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UG traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,811. United-Guardian has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.62. The company has a market cap of $45.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.19%. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

