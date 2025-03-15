Impact Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Impact Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,180,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,724,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,295,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,078 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,311.0% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,137,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,570.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,032,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,397 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.08 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.58. The stock has a market cap of $118.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.