Traws Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRAW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Traws Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 172,300 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the February 13th total of 270,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 570,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Traws Pharma Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TRAW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.74. The company had a trading volume of 17,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,971. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72. Traws Pharma has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $24.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of Traws Pharma

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Traws Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Traws Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $666,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Traws Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Traws Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $1,036,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Traws Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Traws Pharma Company Profile

Traws Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecule oral product candidates for respiratory viral diseases and cancer. The company is developing investigational novel therapies for influenza and COVID19 that are designed to address treatment resistance, such as TRX01 (travatrelvir), a Mpro/3CL inhibitor in development for the treatment of COVID19; and TRX100 (viroxavir), an endonuclease inhibitor in development for the treatment of pandemic influenza.

