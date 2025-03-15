Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLLGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,940,000 shares, a growth of 53.4% from the February 13th total of 40,370,000 shares. Currently, 32.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 85,902,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of TSLL stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 159,249,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,932,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average is $18.80. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $41.50.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,145,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 46,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000.

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

