Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,940,000 shares, a growth of 53.4% from the February 13th total of 40,370,000 shares. Currently, 32.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 85,902,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
Shares of TSLL stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 159,249,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,932,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average is $18.80. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $41.50.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Why Costco Stock Is Poised to Hit $1,000 Again Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.