Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,940,000 shares, a growth of 53.4% from the February 13th total of 40,370,000 shares. Currently, 32.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 85,902,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of TSLL stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 159,249,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,932,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average is $18.80. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $41.50.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,145,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 46,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000.

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.