Clearstead Trust LLC Buys 1,513 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 3,828.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $119,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,635.67. The trade was a 4.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $2,715,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 274,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,865,612.10. This trade represents a 8.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $106.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $110.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.98. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.06). WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.88.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

