Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 137.98% and a negative net margin of 58.59%. The company had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 million. Apyx Medical updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Apyx Medical Price Performance

APYX opened at $1.00 on Friday. Apyx Medical has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38. The company has a market cap of $37.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

About Apyx Medical

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.