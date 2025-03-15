Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 137.98% and a negative net margin of 58.59%. The company had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 million. Apyx Medical updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
APYX opened at $1.00 on Friday. Apyx Medical has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38. The company has a market cap of $37.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.
