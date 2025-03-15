Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,517 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 19,799 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Comcast by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 47,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 8,826 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 34,101,077 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,279,813,000 after buying an additional 2,270,186 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 37,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 15,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,319 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $44.50 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.20. The company has a market capitalization of $133.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

