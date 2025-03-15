Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD) Issues Earnings Results

Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($1.03), Zacks reports.
Cadrenal Therapeutics Stock Up 9.4 %
NASDAQ:CVKD opened at $19.09 on Friday. Cadrenal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The firm has a market cap of $34.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.03.
Cadrenal Therapeutics Company Profile
