Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD) Issues Earnings Results

Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($1.03), Zacks reports.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Stock Up 9.4 %

NASDAQ:CVKD opened at $19.09 on Friday. Cadrenal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The firm has a market cap of $34.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.03.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Company Profile

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel oral and reversible anticoagulant to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions requiring chronic anticoagulation, such as patients with left ventricular assist devices, end-stage kidney disease, atrial fibrillation, and thrombotic anti-phospholipid syndrome.

