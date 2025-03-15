Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. Makes New $754,000 Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,352,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,068,404,000 after buying an additional 1,782,984 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,895,518,000 after buying an additional 988,380 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $296,232,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 157.5% during the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 884,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,019,000 after buying an additional 540,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 52,200.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 530,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,920,000 after buying an additional 529,833 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Deere & Company
In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. This trade represents a 24.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on DE
Deere & Company Price Performance
DE stock opened at $478.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $466.59 and its 200-day moving average is $432.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $515.05.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Deere & Company Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.72%.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Deere & Company
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Rubrik Stock’s V-Bottom Reversal Signals a Major Rally Ahead
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- How Super Micro Computer Stock Is Defying the Market Sell-Off
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- AppLovin vs. HPE: Which Tech Stock Can Bounce Back Faster?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.