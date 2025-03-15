Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,066 Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter valued at about $395,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 3.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 42,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 358,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,087,000 after acquiring an additional 34,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

NYSE TM opened at $186.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.60. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $159.04 and a fifty-two week high of $255.23. The company has a market cap of $251.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA lowered shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

