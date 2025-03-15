Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,847 Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Grail in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,278,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Grail during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Grail in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Grail during the 4th quarter worth $973,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grail during the fourth quarter worth $196,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Grail in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Grail in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Grail Stock Up 10.5 %

Shares of GRAL opened at $29.74 on Friday. Grail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.29.

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.41) by $2.55. The firm had revenue of $38.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grail, Inc. will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grail

In related news, President Joshua J. Ofman sold 2,109 shares of Grail stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $65,800.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 559,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,461,797.60. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Freidin sold 1,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $56,659.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,457,304. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,550 shares of company stock valued at $360,436 over the last ninety days.

Grail Profile

GRAIL, Inc is a healthcare company. It engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Huber, William H. Rastetter, and Mostafa Ronaghi on September 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

