Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. Purchases New Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 137.3% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares in the company, valued at $80,596.63. This represents a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $3,275,511.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,010.46. This trade represents a 48.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,555 shares of company stock worth $5,094,134. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 3.1 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $156.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $173.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $149.43 and a 12 month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

