Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,380 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $72.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $73.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

