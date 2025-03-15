Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 247,700 shares, an increase of 163.0% from the February 13th total of 94,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 612,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $64.17 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $61.48 and a 1-year high of $66.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.62.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
