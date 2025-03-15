Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 247,700 shares, an increase of 163.0% from the February 13th total of 94,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 612,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $64.17 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $61.48 and a 1-year high of $66.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.62.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

