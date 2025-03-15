Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Shares Down 16.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Free Report) were down 16.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 295,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 96,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Atico Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$4.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.37.

About Atico Mining

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

Featured Stories

