Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Director Claude Nicaise Sells 2,491 Shares

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $248,203.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,187.68. This represents a 8.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

SRPT stock opened at $97.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 77.75 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.73 and a 200-day moving average of $120.10. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.06 and a 12-month high of $173.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRPT. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

