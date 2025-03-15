SolGold (LON:SOLG) Trading 20.5% Higher – Here’s Why

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 20.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.28 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 7.35 ($0.10). 29,065,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 660% from the average session volume of 3,824,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.10 ($0.08).
SolGold Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £285.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.66, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.
SolGold Company Profile
SolGold is a leading exploration company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper-gold deposits. SolGold has a first mover advantage in Ecuador, a highly prospective yet under-explored section of the Andean Copper Belt, home of multiple Tier 1 copper and gold projects and half of the world’s copper resources.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SolGold
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Rubrik Stock’s V-Bottom Reversal Signals a Major Rally Ahead
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- How Super Micro Computer Stock Is Defying the Market Sell-Off
- About the Markup Calculator
- AppLovin vs. HPE: Which Tech Stock Can Bounce Back Faster?
Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.