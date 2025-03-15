Sami Siddiqui Sells 9,929 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) Senior Officer Sami Siddiqui sold 9,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.92, for a total value of C$972,247.68.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TSE QSR opened at C$94.91 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$86.06 and a 12-month high of C$110.34. The stock has a market cap of C$21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$91.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$94.44.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on QSR. Argus cut Restaurant Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QSR

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world, with more than $35 billion in 2021 systemwide sales across a footprint that spans more than 28,000 restaurants and 100 countries. The firm generates revenue primarily from retail sales at its company-owned restaurants, royalty fees and lease income from franchised stores, and from its Tim Horton’s supply chain operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.