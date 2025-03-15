Insider Selling: Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $4,444,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,463,711 shares in the company, valued at $260,233,178.69. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Suma Krishnan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 13th, Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total transaction of $4,119,500.00.
Krystal Biotech Price Performance
NASDAQ KRYS opened at $179.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.50 and a 200 day moving average of $174.07. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.72 and a 1 year high of $219.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 972.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRYS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.
About Krystal Biotech
Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).
