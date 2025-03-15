Insider Selling: Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $4,444,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,463,711 shares in the company, valued at $260,233,178.69. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Suma Krishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total transaction of $4,119,500.00.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $179.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.50 and a 200 day moving average of $174.07. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.72 and a 1 year high of $219.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.35 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was up 116.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 972.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRYS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

