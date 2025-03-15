Insider Selling: ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Insider Sells 56,250 Shares of Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) insider David H. Wang sold 56,250 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $1,494,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 747,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,866,601.56. The trade was a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ACM Research Trading Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $29.18 on Friday. ACM Research, Inc. has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ACM Research in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Articles

