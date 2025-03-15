Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Savills Stock Performance

Shares of SVLPF opened at $13.26 on Friday. Savills has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.36.

Savills Company Profile

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

