MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles Sells 67,143 Shares

MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 67,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $2,078,747.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,224.40. The trade was a 91.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MSG Entertainment Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. MSG Entertainment has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $44.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61.

MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.60). MSG Entertainment had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 323.63%. Research analysts forecast that MSG Entertainment will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MSG Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of MSG Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSG Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSG Entertainment by 785.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in MSG Entertainment by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in MSG Entertainment by 216.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new stake in MSG Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MSG Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSG Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the provision of entertainment services. Its portfolio of venues includes The Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, The Theater at Madison Square, and The Chicago Theatre. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

