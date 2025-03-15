Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) CFO Sells $313,454.45 in Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) CFO Colleen Tupper sold 10,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $313,454.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,246 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,032.46. This represents a 5.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Colleen Tupper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 6th, Colleen Tupper sold 1,949 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $58,470.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $42.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $181.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.68 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 104.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

