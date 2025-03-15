Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells $262,528.92 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) Director Frank Slootman sold 1,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.24, for a total value of $262,528.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,345,319.64. The trade was a 0.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Frank Slootman sold 127,247 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $22,427,283.75.

On Monday, December 30th, Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $15,500,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Frank Slootman sold 6,714 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $1,148,094.00.

Snowflake Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE:SNOW opened at $156.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 1.07. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $194.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Snowflake from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush set a $210.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SNOW

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.