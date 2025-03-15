AGF Management Ltd. Makes New $2.32 Million Investment in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 115,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 366.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Price Performance

DXC opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXC

DXC Technology Profile

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.