Wealthfront Advisers LLC Takes Position in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 114,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ames National by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ames National by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ames National by 299.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 8,557 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ames National by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATLO opened at $17.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.70. Ames National Co. has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $22.03.

Ames National ( NASDAQ:ATLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 5.94%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Ames National’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

