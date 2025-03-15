SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Acquired by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 961,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,139 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $72,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 26.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,370,000 after purchasing an additional 121,223 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 330,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,034,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the period. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,578,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $6,316,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,411.52. The trade was a 91.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $2,032,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,648. The trade was a 49.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $81.41 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.63 and a one year high of $89.73. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.55.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. On average, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SSNC. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

