Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Short Interest Down 35.2% in February

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the February 13th total of 92,200 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 376,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Avenue Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 2.00% of Avenue Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

Avenue Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXI opened at $0.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 million, a PE ratio of 0.05 and a beta of -0.29. Avenue Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $13.13.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of neurologic diseases. Its product candidates include AJ201, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy; intravenous tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; and BAER-101 for the treatment of epilepsy and panic disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.