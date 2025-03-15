Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Stock Price Up 16.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Asiamet Resources Limited (LON:ARS – Get Free Report) traded up 16.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01). 4,065,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 1,657,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.78 ($0.01).

Asiamet Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £32.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Asiamet Resources news, insider Matthew Doube purchased 564,222 shares of Asiamet Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £5,642.22 ($7,298.18). 55.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Asiamet Resources

Asiamet Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the BKM copper project, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan.

