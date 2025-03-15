ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.14.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALXO shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ALX Oncology from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Stock Down 0.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALX Oncology

ALXO opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. ALX Oncology has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALXO. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 28.2% in the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 509,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 112,093 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at $469,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth $88,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 207.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 56,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 110.3% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 230,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 121,113 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.