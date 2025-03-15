CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Stock Holdings Increased by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,911,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,205 shares during the period. CAE comprises about 4.2% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in CAE were worth $378,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in CAE during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CAE during the third quarter worth about $74,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in CAE by 28.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in CAE by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in CAE during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Stock Performance

Shares of CAE stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

CAE has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. TD Securities lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CAE

About CAE

(Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.