Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 21.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 4.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the third quarter worth about $1,595,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the third quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the third quarter worth about $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE OGS opened at $74.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.31 and a 1-year high of $78.89.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. The company had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.58 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.70%. Equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on OGS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on ONE Gas from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ONE Gas

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.