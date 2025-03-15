Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 28,578 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 6.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,874,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,168,000 after buying an additional 163,851 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 129.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 153,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after buying an additional 86,683 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 323.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after buying an additional 69,804 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 23.3% in the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 359,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,648,000 after buying an additional 67,824 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 369.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 54,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total value of $200,834.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,875. This represents a 8.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $58.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.85. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.87 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day moving average is $59.42.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $242.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.44 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 13.21%. Research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.40.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Further Reading

