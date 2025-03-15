Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 72.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,835 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VICI. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 599.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,936,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,685,000 after buying an additional 7,658,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,548,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,869,000 after buying an additional 1,164,717 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,715,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,099,000 after buying an additional 960,706 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 7.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,823,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,847,000 after buying an additional 770,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 80.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,673,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,735,000 after buying an additional 748,378 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.75 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average of $31.48. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $34.29.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. The firm had revenue of $976.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.58%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.