Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cameco in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Glj Research upped their price target on Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.64.

NYSE CCJ opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. Cameco has a twelve month low of $35.43 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 151.55 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.91.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $845.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

