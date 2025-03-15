Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $41.90 Million Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,147,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,383 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $41,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBI. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 484.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,690 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at about $7,249,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,395,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 388.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 742,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 590,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.10.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Robert F. Moran acquired 74,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $449,848.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 216,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,401.73. This represents a 52.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HBI stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.45.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $888.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.30 million. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 108.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

